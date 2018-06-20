The International High-Level Conference on International Decade for Action, “Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028”, kicked off in Tajik capital today.

The Conference that will continue through 20 to 22 June is organized jointly by the Government of Tajikistan and the United Nations in order to facilitate the implementation of the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development”, 2018-2018, which was endorsed by the United Nations General Assembly resolution 71/222 on December 21, 2016.

The primary goal of the Conference is a comprehensive discussion of the way forward with implementation of the Action Plan of the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development”, 2018-2018 at the global, regional and national levels, as well as development of practical recommendations for the implementation of sustainable development goals and targets related to water resources.

The Conference will also focus on the ways on how the Member States, relevant UN agencies and other partners, including the private sector, can contribute to the Decade in order to support the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.

The Conference program includes plenary sessions, a number of thematic and interactive sessions, an exhibition, as well as pre-conference and side-events.

The representatives of the UN member countries, governments, UN institutions, international and regional organizations, international financial institutions, business communities, non-governmental organizations, civil society, academic institutions and other stakeholders have been invited to participate in the Conference.