Sirojiddin Muhriddin and Mr. Liu Zhen in, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs; photo/mfa.tj.

Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin has been receiving arriving participants of the International High-Level Conference on International Decade for Action, 'Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028” that will kick off in Tajik capital tomorrow.

On June 18, Sirojiddin Muhriddin held a meeting with Mr. Liu Zhen in, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs.

According to the Tajik MFA information department, the minister expressed his appreciation to the UN Under-Secretary-General for participation at the High-Level International Conference on International Decade for Action “Water for sustainable development, 2018-2028” and marked the important role of the United Nations in addressing global challenges of our time.

In the course of the talks, they reportedly discussed issues related to the current cooperation between Tajikistan and the United Nations institutions and the prospects of further expansion of the cooperation.

Sirojiddin Muhriddin and Ms. Natalia Gherman, Head of UNRCCA; photo/mfa.tj.

On the same day, Sirojiddin Muhriddin met with Ms. Natalia Gherman, UN Secretary-General Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA).

The two reportedly expressed sincere interest in strengthening and expanding the cooperation between Tajikistan with the UN in various fields, including ensuring peace and stability in the world, combating modern threats and challenges, protecting the environment, ensuring sustainable and social development, and preserving water resources.

Sirojiddin Muhriddin (L) and Ambassador Peter Burian; photo/mfa.tj

On June 18, Tajik foreign minister also held talks with Ambassador Peter Burian, the EU Special Representative for Central Asia.

Muhriddin and Burian reportedly exchanged views on the current state and prospects of further expansion of bilateral and regional cooperation.

The Conference is organized jointly by the Government of Tajikistan and the United Nations in order to facilitate the implementation of the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development”, 2018-2018, which was endorsed by the United Nations General Assembly resolution 71/222 on December 21, 2016.

The primary goal of the Conference is a comprehensive discussion of the way forward with implementation of the Action Plan of the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development”, 2018-2018 at the global, regional and national levels, as well as development of practical recommendations for the implementation of sustainable development goals and targets related to water resources.

The Conference will also focus on the ways on how the Member States, relevant UN agencies and other partners, including the private sector, can contribute to the Decade in order to support the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.

The Conference program will include plenary sessions, a number of thematic and interactive sessions, an exhibition, as well as pre-conference and side-events.

The representatives of the UN member countries, governments, UN institutions, international and regional organizations, international financial institutions, business communities, non-governmental organizations, civil society, academic institutions and other stakeholders have been invited to participate in the Conference.