Tajikistan is expected to be elected as non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the period of 2028-2029, a source in the Tajik government told Asia-Plus in an interview.

According to him, Tajikistan is currently carrying out negotiations on this subject with authoritative international organizations and the UN member nations.

The member nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) reportedly supported Tajikistan’s intention to nominate its candidacy for non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council.

Kyrgyzstan has reportedly also nominated its candidacy for non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council.

The SCO Declaration adopted at the SCO summit in Qingdao on June 10, in particular, says “the [SCO] member nations noted the desire of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan to bid for non-permanent seats at the UN Security Council.”

Under the Charter, the UN Security Council has primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security. It has 15 Members, and each Member has one vote. Under the Charter, all Member States are obligated to comply with Council decisions.

China, France, Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States are the permanent members of the UN Security Council and ten non-permanent members are elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly (with end of term date).

The Security Council takes the lead in determining the existence of a threat to the peace or act of aggression. It calls upon the parties to a dispute to settle it by peaceful means and recommends methods of adjustment or terms of settlement. In some cases, the Security Council can resort to imposing sanctions or even authorize the use of force to maintain or restore international peace and security.

The Security Council also recommends to the General Assembly the appointment of the Secretary-General and the admission of new Members to the United Nations. And, together with the General Assembly, it elects the judges of the International Court of Justice.