Tajikistan’s Rio Olympic has grabbed bronze medal, finishing third at the IAAF Hammer Throw Challenge in Chorzow, Poland.

Polish athletes Wojciech Nowicki (80.63 meters) and Pawel Fajdek (80.04 meters) have won gold and silver medals, respectively.

Tajik hummer thrower Dilshod Nazarov finished third at the IAAF Hammer Throw Challenge in Chorzow with a throw of 78.18 meters.

The 2018 IAAF Hammer Throw Challenge consists of nine competitions in eight countries. After its start in Kingston, it has passed through Osaka, Turku, Szczecin, Ostrava, Madrid, Samorin, Szekesfehervar before concluding at the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial in Chorzow.

The scoring system takes each athlete’s three best marks from the series and equates meters to points.

The IAAF Hammer Throw Challenge is an annual athletics contest organized by the International Association of Athletics Federations. First held in 2010, the series of hammer throw competitions for men and women are primary held at meetings with IAAF World Challenge status. The rankings are decided by combining the total (in meters) of each athlete's three greatest throws at the permit events during the season. Further points can be gained by those who break or equal the world record mark for the event.

Dilshod Nazarov (born May 2, 1982) is a Tajikistani track and field athlete who specializes in the hammer throw. He has represented Tajikistan at the Olympic Games on four occasions (in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016), winning the gold medal in Rio de Janeiro (2016), the first gold medal for Tajikistan in the history of the Olympic Games.

He has competed seven times at the World Championships in Athletics (2005 to 2017), but has been most successful at regional competitions: he won medals at four consecutive Asian Athletics Championships and was the hammer champion at the Asian Games in 2006, 2010 and 2014. He won his first global medal (a silver) in 2010 at the IAAF Continental Cup. His personal best for the event is 80.71 meters, set in 2013.