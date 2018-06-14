Uzbekistan’s first ever hub is expected to appear in Ferghana region.

Uzbek media reports say the investment hub project was presented to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on June 12 during his visit to Ferghana region.

UzbekistanToday reports the project suggests creation of a hub for direct attraction of foreign investments.

The investment hub is expected to collaborate will free economic zones and innovative centers of the region.

The hub will have its overseas offices to attract investments. It is expected to attract more than USD 161-million investment, according to UzReport news agency.

These funds will be used to launch new ventures and to modernize the existing ones, and create more than 2,700 new jobs in Ferghana region.

Mirziyoyev reportedly ordered relevant bodies to finalize the system, organize similar hubs in other regions of the country, increase the number of economically sustainable enterprises.