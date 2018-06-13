Tajikistan’s lower house (Majlisi Namoyandagon) of parliament (Majlisi Oli) today endorsed amendments proposed by the government to the country’s law on security.

Presenting the bill to lawmakers, the first deputy chief of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS), Mansourjon Umarov, noted on June 13 that the Security Council Office, which had previously been an independent government body, now is subordinate to President’s Executive Office.

Recall, Abdurahim Qahhorov has been Secretary of the Security Council of Tajikistan since January 5, 2012, and Ozoda Rahmon has headed President’s executive Office since 2016.

The Security Council of the Republic of Tajikistan is a consultative body of Tajik Resident that works out the President's decisions on national security affairs. Composed of key ministers and agency heads and chaired by the President of Tajikistan, the Security Council was established to be a forum for coordinating and integrating national security policy.