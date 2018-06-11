The number of recipients of a presidential scholarship among schools students increased by 110
President Emomali Rahmon with sutends at presidential lyceum in Dushanbe; photo/Ferghana.ru
The number of recipients of a presidential scholarship among schools students has been increased by 110. Meanwhile, the number of recipients of presidential scholarships among students at vocational and technical schools has been reduced by 10.
