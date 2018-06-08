The Dushanbe-based Russian-Tajik Slavonic University (RTSU) is expected to open a Russian-language school in Kulob. An appropriate government-to-government agreement between Tajikistan and Russia on this subject has been worked out.

The Russian-language school that will be established in Kulob on the basis of local school # 7 will be called the Russian-Tajik general high school.

Russian-Tajik generla high school in Dushanbe

Recall, citing vice-speaker of Russia’s upper house (Federation Council) of parliament Yevgeny Bushmin, Parlamentskaya Gazeta, a mouthpiece of the Federation Council, said last month that Russia will double the number of Russian teachers working with schools in Tajikistan.

Of 29 teachers who arrived in Tajikistan at the start of this academic year eight have returned to Russia while the remaining 21 teachers will remain in Tajikistan for one more year.

Thus, more than 50 Russian teachers will work with Russian-language schools in Tajikistan beginning on September 1 this year, teaching a variety of subjects, including math, chemistry, biology and computer science.

Russia at the start of this academic year sent 30 teachers to secondary schools in Tajikistan. Teachers from the Russian regions of Kostroma, Kemerovo, Bashkortostan, Daghestan, and Tatarstan have arrived in Tajikistan to teach subjects such as mathematics, physics, biology, chemistry, computer science, Russian, and others at secondary schools where teaching is conducted in Russian.

The education sector in Tajikistan has been in decline after collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Many Tajik nationals reportedly described the effort to bring over Russian teachers as a much-needed remedy.

On April 5 this year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during a meeting in Moscow with his Tajik counterpart, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, that there are plans to build another five Russian-language schools in Tajikistan, but he provided no timeframe.