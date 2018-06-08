The 3rd session of the basic organization on technical regulation of the CIS Intergovernmental Council of Cooperation in Construction is taking place in Dushanbe today, according to the Committee for Construction and Architecture under the Government of Tajikistan.

The meeting has reportedly brought together experts in construction from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan to discuss measures to provide further expansion of cooperation between the CIS member nations in the construction sector.

The main part of the event is being held at Dushanbe Serena Hotel.

The meeting participants are reprotedly discussing issues related to harmonization of normative technological documents in construction and interstate cooperation in the field of information modeling in the construction sector.

They are also discussing problems of improving seismic safety and development of earthquake-resistant construction.

Established on December 1991 after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is a regional organization. It now consists of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine. Georgia pulled out of the organization in 2009.

The CIS Intergovernmental Council on Cooperation in Construction was established in 1994. Its mission is to promote cooperation in the field of construction (engineering surveys in construction, design works, including urban planning documentation, architectural activities, installation and construction works), in production of building materials, building products, and constructions, in manufacturing of construction and road-building machines, various construction equipment.