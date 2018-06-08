U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Assistant Administrator for Central and South Asia, Javier Piedra, visited Tajikistan as part of his first official visit to Central Asia.

According to the U.S. Embassy in Dushanbe, Deputy Assistant Administrator Piedra, who oversees USAID’s development assistance in the region, including programs that promote inclusive growth, education, health and food security, visited Dushanbe and western Khatlon to see first-hand how USAID programs are operating in Tajikistan.

In Khatlon, Deputy Assistant Administrator Piedra reportedly learned more about the integrated assistance of Feed the Future, America’s poverty and hunger initiative. He visited several project sites, including an expanded school garden that provides healthy meals for students, a cold storage facility that is part of USAID’s efforts to develop the horticultural value chain to spur economic growth, and a food processing facility that is one of 20 agribusinesses USAID has helped expand over the last year to provide more opportunities for farmers to sell their produce.

Deputy Assistant Administrator Piedra also met with the Governor of Khatlon, Davlatshoh Gulmahmadzoda, as well as government officials in Dushanbe, to discuss current and future USAID assistance and partnership with Tajikistan.

USAID and its leadership are committed to continuing support and assistance to the people of Tajikistan. Over the last 26 years, the U.S. Embassy in Dushanbe has provided more than $1.8 billion in programs that support Tajikistan’s security, democratic institutions, social sector, and economic growth. USAID is the leading American government agency building social and economic prosperity together with the people of Central Asia.