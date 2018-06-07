1,100 guests from 118 countries of the world, including heads of state/government as well as heads and senior representatives of foreign ministries and other profile ministries from 35 countries, have been registered so far for participation in the forthcoming international conference on the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development.”

Four heads of state namely Turkmen President Qurbanguly Berdimuhammedov, Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain and President of Djibouti, Ismaïl Omar Guelleh will arrive in Dushanbe to participate in the International High-Level Conference on International Decade for Action, “Water for Sustainable Development”, 2018-2028 that will take place in the Tajik capital from June 19-21, a source in the Tajik government told Asia-Plus in an interview.

Djibouti, officially the Republic of Djibouti, is a country located in the Horn of Africa. It is bordered by Eritrea in the north, Ethiopia in the west and south, and Somalia in the southeast.

“Besides, heads and senior representatives of more than 41 international organizations will participate in the forthcoming international water conference in Dushanbe,” the source added.

The registration process will last until the end of this week. Some 1,500 people are expected to participate in the mentioned conference.

The Conference is organized jointly by the Government of Tajikistan and the United Nations in order to facilitate the implementation of the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development”, 2018-2018, which was endorsed by the United Nations General Assembly resolution 71/222 on December 21, 2016.

The primary goal of the Conference is a comprehensive discussion of the way forward with implementation of the Action Plan of the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development”, 2018-2018 at the global, regional and national levels, as well as development of practical recommendations for the implementation of sustainable development goals and targets related to water resources.

The Conference will also focus on the ways on how the Member States, relevant UN agencies and other partners, including the private sector, can contribute to the Decade in order to support the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.

The Conference program will include plenary sessions, a number of thematic and interactive sessions, an exhibition, as well as pre-conference and side-events.

The representatives of the UN member countries, governments, UN institutions, international and regional organizations, international financial institutions, business communities, non-governmental organizations, civil society, academic institutions and other stakeholders have been invited to participate in the Conference.