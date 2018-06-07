A fire broke out in Turkish Café “Merve”, which is placed on the first floor of for-story apartment building on the Roudaki Avenue yesterday afternoon. The Interior Ministry attributes the fire to an electrical malfunction.

According to the Interior Ministry Fire Directorate, four fire-engines were involved in extinguishing the fire. They reportedly managed to extinguish the fire quickly and no serious damage was caused to the café.

“According to the preliminary version, the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction,” an official source at the Interior Ministry Fire Directorate told Asia-Plus in an interview.

No injured was reported, according to the source.