A Germany visa application center has opened in Khujand, the capital of the northern Sughd province.

Now residents of Sughd province can get Schengen visa within fifteen days.

Germany’s Ambassador to Tajikistan Neithart Höfer-Wissing attended an official opening of the German visa application center in Khujand.

“The Federal Republic of Germany is interested in simplifying visa issuance procedure and this center will give residents of Khujand and the province good opportunities to get visa in the shortest possible time without additional expenses and saving their time,” Ambassador Höfer-Wissing noted.

Recall, similar center opened in Dushanbe in late April. This system has reportedly proved its worth in many countries of the world and it will simplify the procedure of application for Schengen visa.