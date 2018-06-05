Open Joint-Stock Company (OJSC) Orienbonk, which is one of Tajikistan largest commercial banks, has reportedly introduced a unique system of remote banking service.

OJSC OrIenbonk has introduced a completely new program based on the core banking system, Oracle FLEXCUBE Universal Banking System, designed by Oracle Corporation.

Orienbonk customers now can make all payments through the unique remote banking service system – Oracle FLEXCUBE Direct Banking (www.mybank.tj).

Oracle FLEXCUBE Universal Banking is designed for the heterogeneous enterprise, promoting participation in a connected economy and helping banks shorten the path to value realization.

Direct banking, also known as Internet banking or virtual banking and sometimes as branchless banking, is a distribution channel strategy used for delivering financial services without relying on bank branches. Examples of branchless banking technologies are the Internet, automated teller machines (ATMs), POS devices, EFTPOS devices and mobile phones. Each of these technologies serves to deliver a set of banking services and is part of distribution channels that may be used either separately or in conjunction to form the overall distribution channel strategy.

OJSC Orienbonk is one of Tajikistan largest commercial banks. It was established as the Tajik branch of Stroybank of the former Soviet Union in 1959, and it initially specialized in financing the manufacturing, transportation, communication, government and public organizations and individuals. In the late 1980s, Stroybank and Gosbank were reorganized and the Republican Gosbank and universal specialized banks, including Tajikpromstroybank (state-run commercial and construction bank), were established on their base.

In 1991, Tajikpromstroybank was reorganized into a stock company, and on December 29, 1991, it was reorganized into a Manufacturing-Construction Bank Orienbonk. It was registered with National Bank of Tajikistan and owns license №1. On April 5, 2002, the Joint-Stock Manufacturing-Construction Bank Orienbonk was renamed and registered as Open Joint-Stock Company Orienbonk.

Headquartered in Dushanbe, Orienbonk has twenty-seven branches in all regions of the country.