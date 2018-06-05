Tajik border service has denied a statement released by Kyrgyz border service over the recent border incident as baseless.

The Main Border Guard Directorate of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Tajikistan noted on June 5 that a statement released by Kyrgyz border service over the June 4 conflict between Tajik and Kyrgyz border guards does not correspond to the facts.

A statement released by the Tajik Main Border Guard Directorate, in particular, notes that the Kyrgyz side refused to carry out a joint investigation into the incident.

“All reports released by Kyrgyz border guards and media outlets about the incident do not correspond to the facts,” says the statement by Tajik border service.

“…As seen on video spread by Kyrgyz authorities, the conflict was planned by the Kyrgyz side in advance and Kyrgyz border were first to make warning shots into the air,” the statement notes.

At the end, the statement says that despite “the repeated written appeals regarding illegal actions of residents of Kyrgyz border settlements, the latter continue their provocative actions on the non-delineated stretches of the border.”

“Such actions by nationals of Kyrgyzstan destabilize the situation” and lead to incidents in cross-border areas, says the statement.