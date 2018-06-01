Doctors from Dushanbe’s maternity house # 1 say the 22-year-old mom and her newborn quadruplets – three girls and one boy – feel well.

The 22-year-old Zarrina Nematova from Bokhtar (former Qurghon Teppa) gave birth to the quadruplets at Dushanbe’s maternity house # 1 on May 14.

Zarrina and her husband Farrukh Subhonqulov are still in a little shock but they are very happy. They are students at the Tajik Medical University. They got married last year.

They do not have their own apartment and live with husband’s parents in Bokhtar. In Dushanbe, Zarrina and Farrukh have to rent a dwelling.

Meanwhile, neither representatives of Bokhtar authorities nor representatives of the government have congratulated the mom of quadruplets so far.

Representatives of the Dushanbe mayor’s office say they have not received any instruction to provide financial assistance or an apartment to the family.

“Since Zarrina Nematova is resident of the city of Bokhtar, these issues are in competence of the Bokhar authorities,” the Dushanbe mayor’s office representatives added.

Recall, President Emomali Rahmon donated a fully furnished three-room apartment to the 26-year-old resident of Dushanbe, Gulshan Majnunova, who gave birth to quadruplets on February 4, 2015.