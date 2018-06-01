An official visit of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to Tajikistan that took place on May 31 has resulted in signing of three cooperation documents.

The following cooperation documents between Tajikistan and the Russian Federation were singed in Dushanbe yesterday in the presence Dmitry Medvedev and his Tajik counterpart Qohir Rasoulzoda:

- On functioning of Russian-language School # 7 in the city of Kulob;

- Memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the State Committee on LAnad Management and Geodesy of Tajikistan and the Federal Service for State Registration, Cadaster and Cartography of the Russian Federation;

- Memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the Antimonopoly Service unde the Government of Tajikistan and the Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Tajik Prime Minister Qohir Rasoulzoda noted on May 31 that Russia is one of the main trading partners of Tajikistan. He believes that Tajikistan and Russia have significant potential to expand their trade and economic cooperation.

According to Tajik prime minister, they, particular, discussed issues related to stay of Tajik labor migrants in Russia.

Over the first quarter of this year, a two-way trde between Tajikistan and the Russian Federation has valued at some 230 million U.S. dollars. More than 300 Tajik-Russian joint ventures now operate in Tajikistan in the fields of energy, mining, construction and trade.

The Protocol on establishment of diplomatic relations between two states, signed on April 8, 1992 in Dushanbe as a basis for establishment of new type of relationship between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Russian Federation in the conditions of independent development served.

The Embassy of the Russian Federation was opened on May 4th, 1992 in Dushanbe and Tajikistan’s Embassy to Russia was officially opened in Moscow on December 18, 1993.

The Treaty of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance was signed on May 25, 1993. Legal foundation of Tajikistan-Russia cooperation includes some 300 interstate, intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements.

Both countries are close allies and members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). Tajikistan hosts Russian military units and infrastructure in Central Asia. Tajikistan and Russia also work closely together in issues concerning Afghanistan and are partners in anti-terrorism, anti-narcotics, and intelligence operations.