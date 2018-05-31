On Thursday May 31, President Emomali Rahmon received Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

According to Tajik president’s official website, they discussed a broad range of issues related to state and prospects of further expansion of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and the Russian Federation.

Rahmon noted that Russia was strategic partner of Tajikistan and Tajikistan attached significance to cooperation with the Russian Federation.

Tajik leader reportedly outlined trade and economic cooperation as “an important vector of bilateral relations” between the countries.

In the course of the talks, Rahmon and Medvedev also touched upon the problems of labor migration. They reportedly discussed issues of simplification of rules of stay, improvement of social security of Tajik labor migrants working in the Russian Federation and organized recruitment of labor migrants.

The two sides also discussed educational, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries as well as training of personnel for Tajikistan at Russian universities and extension of chain of Russian-language schools in Tajikistan.

They reportedly also discussed bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Russia in providing regional security.