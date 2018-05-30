The 6th conference to discuss cooperation between regions of Tajikistan and Russia took place in Dushanbe on May 29.

Organized by the ministries of economic development of the two countries under support of the Roscongress Foundation, the event discussed issues related to interregional cooperation as factor for growing business activity.

Co-chaired by Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan, Nematullo Hikmatullozoda, and Deputy Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, Aleksey Gruzdev, the plenary meeting was the key event of the conference program.

Russian Ambassador to Tajikistan Igor Lyakin-Frolov also attended the plenary meeting that brought together representatives of president’s offices and government bodies of the two countries as well as representatives of business communities of Tajikistan and Russia.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Gruzdev pointed out the significance of the conference for expansion of cooperation between the regions of the two countries.

More than 300 representatives of the regions of Tajikistan and the Russian Federation as well as government bodies and legislatures of the two countries participated in this year’s conference.

The conference participants discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation between the regions of the two countries in the fields of agriculture, labor migration, industry, transportation, trade, investment and humanitarian issues.

A number of thematic roundtables and business contact exchanges took place in the framework of the conference.

The Roscongress Foundation is a socially oriented non-financial development institution and a major organizer of international conventions, exhibition and public events.

It was founded in 2007 with the aim of facilitating the development of Russia’s economic potential and strengthening the country’s image by organizing international conventions, exhibitions, and public events. The Foundation develops substantive content for such events, providing companies and organizations with advice, information, and expert guidance, and offering comprehensive evaluation, analysis, and coverage of the Russian and global economic agendas. It offers administrative services and promotional support for business projects and helps to attract investment, including in the form of public-private partnerships.

Today, its annual program reportedly includes events held from Montevideo to Vladivostok, offering an opportunity to bring together global business leaders, experts, the media, and government officials in one place, creating favorable conditions for dialogue and the promotion of new ideas and projects, and assisting in the creation of social enterprise and charity projects.