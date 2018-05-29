More than 1,000 guests from 100 countries of the world, including heads of state/government as well as heads and senior representatives of foreign ministries and other profile ministries, will participate in the forthcoming international conference on the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development” that will take place in Dushanbe next month, according to the briefing held by the Foreign Ministry of Tajikistan on May 28.

Besides, heads and senior representatives of international and regional organizations such as the United Nations, the Organization for Cooperation and Security in Europe (OSCE), the European Union, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea as well as international financial institutions and partners for development will participate in the forthcoming water conference in Dushanbe.

The International High-Level Conference on International Decade for Action, “Water for Sustainable Development”, 2018-2028, will be held in Dushanbe from June 20-22, 2018.

The Conference is organized jointly by the Government of Tajikistan and the United Nations in order to facilitate the implementation of the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development”, 2018-2018, which was endorsed by the United Nations General Assembly resolution 71/222 on December 21, 2016.

The primary goal of the Conference is a comprehensive discussion of the way forward with implementation of the Action Plan of the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development”, 2018-2018 at the global, regional and national levels, as well as development of practical recommendations for the implementation of sustainable development goals and targets related to water resources.

The Conference will also focus on the ways on how the Member States, relevant UN agencies and other partners, including the private sector, can contribute to the Decade in order to support the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.

The Conference program will include plenary sessions, a number of thematic and interactive sessions, an exhibition, as well as pre-conference and side-events.

The representatives of the UN member countries, governments, UN institutions, international and regional organizations, international financial institutions, business communities, non-governmental organizations, civil society, academic institutions and other stakeholders are invited to participate in the Conference.