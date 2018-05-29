Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will pay an official visit to Tajikistan from May 31 - June 1 on May 31 - June 1, the Russian Government said in a statement published on its official website on May 28.

He will hold talks with Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon and Prime Minister Qohir Rasoulzoda. The talks will focus on bilateral cooperation between the Russian Federation and Tajikistan in the fields of trade, energy, industry investment, agriculture, migration, transportation and humanitarian issues.

The talks are reportedly expected to result in signing of a number of cooperation documents.

While in Dushanbe, Medvedev will also participate in a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government that will take place on June 1, the Russian Cabinet said.

The meeting participants are expected to exchange views on the current state of economic cooperation between CIS countries and prospects for its development.

They will also discuss the course of talks on the draft agreement on free trade in services as well as issues related to innovative cooperation, the development of the intellectual property market, and cooperation in the fields of customs affairs, education and youth policy.

While in Dushanbe, Dmitry Medvedev will also hold bilateral meetings with the heads of governments of the CIS member nations the Russian Government added.

The CIS Council of Heads of Government was established on December 21, 1991. The council is the second major body in the CIS after the CIS Council of Heads of State, and consists of the prime ministers of all member states. The council coordinates the CIS member states'' cooperation in economic, social and other areas of their common interests, and adopts corresponding decisions through consensus. The A session of the CIS Council of Heads of Government is convened twice a year, normally in winter and autumn. Extraordinary meetings are summoned on the initiative of the government of a member state.

Established on December 8, 1991 after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is a regional organization. It now consists of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine. Georgia pulled out of the organization in 2009.