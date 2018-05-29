Tajik delegation participated in the 28th plenary week of the Eurasian group on combating money laundering and financing of terrorism (EAG) that took place in the Chinese city of Nanjing from May 22 to May 25, according to the National Bank of Tajikistan (NBT) press center.

In addition to other important issues, the event participants reportedly also discussed issues related to revealing persons providing support to terrorist organizations.

The Tajik delegation members included representatives of president’s executive office and relevant ministries and agencies.

The meeting participants reportedly adopted decisions on a number of important issues discussed on the sidelines of the meeting.

Established on October 6, 2004, the Eurasian group on combating money laundering and financing of terrorism (EAG) is a FATF-style regional body which comprises 9 countries: Belarus, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, India, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. 15 more states and 18 international and regional organizations have observer status within the EAG. The EAG was established to play an important role in combating the threat of terrorism and increasing the transparency and security of financial systems of the region. The EAG objective is to incorporate these countries into the global system on anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT). The EAG became an Associate Member of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in June 2010.

The main goals of the EAG are to: facilitate implementation of international standards; carry out joint programs within the FIU sphere of competency; conduct evaluations of the effectiveness of existing AML/CFT mechanisms; coordinate technical assistance cooperation; and analyze trends (typologies) in the AML/CFT sphere and exchange experience in combating these crimes.