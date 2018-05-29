The 6th conference to discuss cooperation between regions of Tajikistan and Russia is taking place in Dushanbe today.

Organized by the ministries of economic development of the two countries under support of the Roscongress Foundation, the event is discussing issues related to interregional cooperation as factor for growing business activity.

A number of thematic roundtables and business contact exchanges are expected to take place in the framework of the conference.

The plenary meeting that is bringing together representatives of president’s offices and government bodies of the two countries as well as representatives of business communities of Tajikistan and Russia is the key event of the conference program.

The conference participants are discussing ways to expand bilateral cooperation between the regions of the two countries in the fields of agriculture, labor migration, industry, transportation, trade and investment.

A number of agreements are expected to be signed, including an export contract between Tractor Limited Liability Company and Sarob Limited Company (mini tractor and rig supplies) and an agreement on cooperation between Tajikistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) and Lipetsk CCI.

Master classes on how to get Tajikistan’s market and how to promote Tajik goods in Russia will take place on the sidelines of the conference.

The Roscongress Foundation is a socially oriented non-financial development institution and a major organizer of international conventions, exhibition and public events.

It was founded in 2007 with the aim of facilitating the development of Russia’s economic potential and strengthening the country’s image by organizing international conventions, exhibitions, and public events. The Foundation develops substantive content for such events, providing companies and organizations with advice, information, and expert guidance, and offering comprehensive evaluation, analysis, and coverage of the Russian and global economic agendas. It offers administrative services and promotional support for business projects and helps to attract investment, including in the form of public-private partnerships.

Today, its annual program reportedly includes events held from Montevideo to Vladivostok, offering an opportunity to bring together global business leaders, experts, the media, and government officials in one place, creating favorable conditions for dialogue and the promotion of new ideas and projects, and assisting in the creation of social enterprise and charity projects.