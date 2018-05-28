Citing the Russian Ministry of Defense, Russian media outlets say at least four Russian servicemen killed by terrorists in Syria yesterday.

A statement, released by the Russia Ministry of Defense on Sunday, says that shelling, which was carried out by militants in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor, has left two Russian military advisers dead and five more servicemen injured.

“Several groups of terrorists attacked an artillery battery of the Syrian government forces at night in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor. Two Russian military advisers, who directed the fire of the Syrian artillery, were killed on the spot. Five more servicemen were injured and were taken to the hospital immediately," the ministry said, noting that two servicemen later died in hospital.

According to the statement, the Syrian Armed Forces, with the assistance from Russian military advisers, took up the battle that began after the attack. During the battle with the terrorists, which lasted for about one hour, the servicemen eliminated 43 terrorists and six all-terrain vehicles with carrying large caliber weapons.