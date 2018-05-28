Tajikistan’s nine millionth resident has come into the world in Dushanbe in Dushanbe.

According to the state-run news agency Khovar, a baby girl that was born at Dushanbe’s maternity house # 1 at 6:30 am on May 26 became the nine millionth resident of the country.

She is the second child in the family of 28-year-old Nazira Mullojonova, who works with the Agency of Labor and Employment of Population, and Firouz Rafiyev, who works as administrator in one of Dushanbe’s supermarkets.

Nazira Mullojonova with her newborn daughter

President Emomali Rahmon has congratulated the nine millionth resident of the country and the Dushanbe mayor’s office has donated a three-room fully furnished apartment to Tajikistan’s eight millionth resident

Dushaneb Vice-Mayor MAvsouma Muini conratualtes parents of the nine millionth resident

Recall, Tajikistan’s eight millionth resident was also born in Dushanbe. It was a baby girl who was born at Dushanbe’s maternity house # 3 in the morning of February 5, 2013. She is the first child in the family of 33-year-old Maysara Sharipova and 37-year-old Rahmonali Sharipov.

The Dushanbe mayor’s office has donated a two-room apartment to Tajikistan’s eight millionth resident. Besides, a bank account with 8,000 somoni was opened in her name.