Over the first four months of this year, 129 minors have been reported missing in Tajikistan, according to Tajik state-run news agency Khovar.

“129 children have been officially registered as missing in Tajikistan in January-April this year. In the same period last year 140 such cases were reported,” Fayziddin Nazarzoda, an official with the Interior Ministry, was quoted as saying by Khovar.

Of 129 children reported missing this year, 112 have been found and returned to their parents. Search for the remaining 17 missing children is going on.

The majority of missing children are from the so-called dysfunctional families, Tajik police official added.