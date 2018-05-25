It will be harder to get work permit/ patent in Russia as the Ministry of Labor has worked out a bill, proposing to create special registers of required professions in the regions.

The Ministry of Labor proposes to make amendments to the country’s laws on the employment of the population and legal status of foreign nationals in the Russian Federation

The ministry, in particular, proposes to create the register of professions requiring work permit (patent).

To-date, some regions have introduced restrictive measures prohibiting labor migrants, even those having work permit, from working in certain spheres.

The price for patent is another restriction. If a region does not need foreign manpower, the price for patent in such a region is higher and not every labor migrant can afford to buy patent. If a region has an acute need for the foreign manpower, the price for patent in such a region falls to a minimum.