The Majlisi Namoyandagon (Tajikistan’s lower chamber of parliament) Chairman, Shukurjon Zuhurov, is sure that a two-way trade between Tajikistan and China may increase five times in the coming two years.

“We express confidence that due to joint efforts we will be able to increase the bilateral trade between Tajikistan and China to more than 3 billion U.S. dollars by 2020,” Zuhurov noted on May 23 during a meeting with visiting Vice-chairman of the Sanding Committee of the National People's Congress of China, Alecken Eminbahe, according to Muhammadato Sultonov, a spokesman for the Majlisi Namoyandagon.

Last year, a two-way trade between Tajikistan and China valued at some 600 million U.S. dollars.

Zuhurov reportedly stressed that China was Tajikistan’s largest investor. “China has invested more than one billion US. dollars in implementation of strategic investment projects in Tajikistan,” Tajik parliament speaker added.

Eminbahe, for his part noted that truly friendship between the heads of the two countries promoted expansion of Chinese-Tajik cooperation.

Vice-chairman of the Sanding Committee of the National People's Congress of China, Alecken Eminbahe, heading a Chinese delegation arrived in Dushanbe yesterday on a three-day official visit.

While in Dushanbe, he will also hold talks with Tajik Prime Minister Qohir Rasoulzoda and some other high-ranking Tajik state officials.

The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPCSC) is a committee of about 150 members of the National People's Congress (NPC) of the People's Republic of China (PRC), which is convened between plenary sessions of the NPC. It has the constitutional authority to modify legislation within limits set by the NPC, and thus acts as a de facto legislative body. It is led by a Chairman, China's top legislator, who is conventionally ranked third in China's political ranking system, after the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and the Premier of the People's Republic of China.

The NPCSC also has the power to interpret the laws of the PRC, including its constitution.