Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Aslov has changed has name and now refers to himself as Sirojiddin Muhriddin.

Recall, addressing a meeting with intelligentsia on March 20, 2007, the president announced that he wants to remove Russified “ov” ending from his surname and use more Tajik spelling “Emomali Rahmon.”

Tajik leader also called on others to change their names in similar fashion, noting that people should revert to the traditional versions of their names as part of a return to national roots.