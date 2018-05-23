Tajik hummer thrower Dilshod Nazarov has finished fourth at the Seiko Golden Prix Osaka 2018 in Japan with a throw of 75.01 meters, according to Tajikistan’s National Olympic Committee (NOC).

Organized by Japan Association of Athletics Federations, the 2018 Seiko Golden Prix (IAAF World Challenge) took place in Osaka City on May 20.

Polish hummer thrower Pawel Fajdek won the tournament with a throw of 78.31 meters. Hungarian athlete Bence Halasz was second (77.24 meters) and Polish athlete Wojceich Nowicki finished third with a throw of 76.66 meters.

Dilshod Nazarov (born May 2, 1982) is a Tajikistani track and field athlete who specializes in the hammer throw. He has represented Tajikistan at the Olympic Games on four occasions (in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016), winning the gold medal in Rio de Janeiro (2016), the first gold medal for Tajikistan in the history of the Olympic Games.

He has competed seven times at the World Championships in Athletics (2005 to 2017), but has been most successful at regional competitions: he won medals at four consecutive Asian Athletics Championships and was the hammer champion at the Asian Games in 2006, 2010 and 2014. He won his first global medal (a silver) in 2010 at the IAAF Continental Cup. His personal best for the event is 80.71 meters, set in 2013.