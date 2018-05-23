UNDP has provided technical assistance to the Committee on Emergency Situations and Civil Defense under the Government of Tajikistan to enhance its disaster response capacity.

UNDP Tajikistan reportedly handed over special equipment and machines to the Tajik emergency management agency on May 23.

A total cost of the technical assistance, which includes three tractors, three bulldozers, 18 motor boats, three pilotless vehicles, three drones as well as electronic search equipment to help locate disaster victims, is 1.65 million U.S. dollars.