This year, a National Race Day took place in Tajikistan on May 20.

According to the Committee for Youth and Sports Affairs under the Government of Tajikistan, more than 436,000 people, including 124,600 women, participate in the event this year.

The National Race Day reportedly started simultaneously in all cities and district centers across the country.

In Dushanbe alone, 45,000 people reportedly participated in the event. In the Tajik capital the race route began at the traffic police checkpoint “Chorbogh” in Varzob district and ended at the Navrouzgoh Complex (Dushanbe’s hippodrome). The race’s itinerary ran along the Hofiz Sherozi Avenue (concrete-surfaced road along the Dushanbinka River), and the race participants ran 3-kilometer, 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer distances.

In Dushanbe, presidential adviser for society development issues and public relations Abduhabbor Rahmonzoda and the Dushanbe mass sports department head Tojiddin Saidzoda participated in the race.

In the Tajik capital, sports veterans, disabled people, students, entrepreneurs as well as representatives of diplomatic missions and international organizations active in the country took place in the race.

Student from the Tajik Medical University Mehrubon Shamsidinov won the 10-kilometer race among men and student from the Tajik Institute of Physical Training Salima Boronov won the 10-kilomete race among women.

The National Race Day is marked in Tajikistan on the third Sunday of May for the purpose of propagating healthy lifestyle.

The National Race Day has been held in Tajikistan since 1996. In 2008, more than 100,000 people in all regions of the country took part in this event.