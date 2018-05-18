The U.S. Embassy in Dushanbe announces a new request for proposals under the 2018 -2019 Drug Demand Reduction Program (DDRP).

The purpose of the program is to award small grants for specific projects that promote an anti-drug message to communities and demographic groups that are identified as particularly vulnerable to drug addiction, according to the Embassy.

The project should address the following issues in line with UN and CADCA best practices: raise the awareness of at-risk groups about the dangers of drugs; promote healthy lifestyles and alternatives to drug abuse; focus on a geographic area or areas where problems with drug use are considered more prevalent; focus on preventing people from becoming drug users as opposed to treatment of drug users; and promote lasting, sustainable positive effects among the communities involved.

Grants for this program will be awarded to local Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and preference will be given to the NGOs with experience working with community anti – drug coalitions. The amount of a grant proposal must not be more than USD $5,000, and multiple DDRP grants will not be awarded to the same organization. To be eligible for consideration, every applicant must propose to carry out a project that aims to reduce the demand for drugs.

Proposals should contain clearly formulated goals, specify the region(s) of activity, and show the ability of the applying organization to carry out the project aims. Each proposal must contain a section explaining how the impact of the project will be evaluated. While lack of sustainability will not necessarily disqualify a project from selection, projects that are sustainable and create lasting positive effects will be given preference. Proposals should be submitted in English, or be accompanied by an English translation. Proposals should include a project narrative, short descriptions of past relevant projects, and a detailed budget. Supporting documents may be in Tajik or Russian.

Prior to submission, all applicants must fill out the SF form 424 attached separately and submit a complete application with required supplementary documents before the corresponding deadline.

All the documents must be submitted to U.S. Embassy, International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs.

Projects with an Internet-created English translation (e.g. Google Translate) will not be accepted;

The U.S. Embassy DDRP is limited to organizations based in Tajikistan. The DDRP will not fund projects related to partisan political activity, charitable activity and humanitarian aid, fundraising campaigns, commercial projects, those involving individuals not affiliated with an organization that can provide sustainability to the project, and those that duplicate existing projects.