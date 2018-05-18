Over the first four months of this year, the external trade turnover of Tajikistan, including electrical power, amounted to 1.394.7 billion U.S. dollars, which was 133.5 percent of the January-April 2018 level or 350.4 million U.S. dollars more, according the Agency for Statistics under the President of Tajikistan.

The trade balance over the report period has been negative and amounted to 731.2 million U.S. dollars.

Exports of goods over the first four months of this year have reportedly amounted to 31.8 million U.S. dollars, which was 11.8 percent or 35 million USD more than in the same period last year.

Over the same four-month period, imports of goods into the country amounted to 1.062.9 billion U.S. dollars, which was 42.2 percent or 315.4 million U.S. dollars more than in January-April last year.

The export-import coverage ratio has decreased 39.7 percent in January-April 2017 to 31.2 percent in January-April this year.

Compared to April 2017 Tajikistan’s foreign trade turnover last month reportedly increased by 34.1 percent or 91.9 million U.S. dollars.

In March-April this year, Tajikistan reportedly had trade relations with 93 countries of the world, including ten CIS nations.

Over the report period, major Tajikistan exports partners were: Kazakhstan – 30.7 percent of the overall volume of Tajikistan’s exports; Turkey – 26.5 percent; Uzbekistan – 10.9 percent; Russia and Iran – 4.8 percent each; Afghanistan – 4.7 percent; Taiwan – 4.3 percent; China – 4.1 percent; the Netherlands – 2.4 percent; Italy – 1.8 percent; Kyrgyzstan – 1.0 percent; Latvia and Pakistan – 0.8 percent each; etc.

Over the same four-month period, major Tajikistan imports partners were: Russia – 27.7 percent of the overall volume of Tajikistan’s imports; China – 18.8 percent; Kazakhstan – 15.7 percent; the United States – 0.3 percent; Turkey – 4.3 percent; Germany – 3.4 percent; Uzbekistan – 2.5 percent; Iran – 2.1 percent; Turkmenistan – 1.7 percent; Belarus - 1.6 percent; Kyrgyzstan – 1.5 percent; Pakistan – 1.4 percent; Ukraine and Japan – 1.2 percent each; Italy – 0.8 percent; the United Arab Emirates (UAE) – 0.7 percent; South Korea – 0.6 percent; etc.