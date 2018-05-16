After the joint business forum, the business program in Dushanbe has moved to the site of the national exhibition of Belarus in Tajikistan, where representatives of business circles from different countries have continued to discuss promising areas of cooperation.

Tajik leader Emomali Rahmon and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko officially inaugurated the exhibition on May 15.

They, in particular, noted that such exhibitions were an important factor for finding new trading partners and expanding trade and economic cooperation between the countries, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

Some 150 Belarusian companies are participating in the national exhibition of Belarus in Dushanbe. They have put on display their achievements in mechanical engineering, petrochemical industry, agriculture, transportation, construction, food industry, pharmaceutics, tourism, book printing, education and science at the fair that will run through May 23.

Among the companies participating in the exhibition are Minsk Tractor Works, BelAZ holding (Belarusian manufacturer of haulage and earthmoving equipment), Lidagroprommash, Gomselmash, Bobruiskagromash, Amkodora, MAZ (Minsk Automobile Plant), etc.

Fifty-six meat and dairy companies from all regions of Belarus are also participating in the fair.

It is the largest exhibition of Belarusian goods organized outside the country over the past five years.

According to data from the Agency for Statistics under the President of Tajikistan, a two-way trade between Tajikistan and Belarus last year valued at some 40 million U.S. dollars, which was nearly 90 percent more than in 2016. This consisted of Tajikistan’s exports to Belarus estimated at US$4 million and Tajikistan’s imports from Belarus worth some US$37 million.

Over the first two months of this year, the two-way trade between Tajikistan and Belarus has reportedly amounted to 7.3 million U.S. dollars, which was 79.7 percent more than in the same period last year. Tajikistan’s exports to Belarus include cotton fiber, wool, fruits, primary aluminum and oil seeds, while Tajikistan’s imports from Belarus include sugar, tractors, medicines, fridges and deep-freezers, floor coverings, malt, etc.