The National Bank of Tajikistan (NBT) hopes that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will work out a new economic transformation program for Tajikistan.

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff mission, led by Ms. Padamja Khandelwal, arrived in Dushanbe on May 12 “for examination of the economic situation and probable elaboration of a new economic reforms program,” according to the NBT press center.

On May 14, Ms. Khandelwal met with top managers of Tajik central bank in Dushanbe.

The sides reportedly exchanged views on problems of socio-economic development of the country, preservation of macroeconomic sustainability and strengthening of basics of monetary and fiscal policy.

The NBT head Jamshed Nourmahmadzoda expressed hope for further expansion of cooperation between Tajikistan and the International Monetary Fund.

The IMF staff mission that arrived in Dushanbe on May 12 will stay here until May 23. The IMF representatives will also hold talks with top managers of relevant ministries and agencies of Tajikistan to discuss Tajikistan’s recent economic performance, developments in the banking sector, the authorities’ macroeconomic policy framework, and reform plans.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is an organization of 189 countries, working to foster global monetary cooperation, secure financial stability, facilitate international trade, promote high employment and sustainable economic growth, and reduce poverty around the world.

Created in 1945, the IMF is governed by and accountable to the 189 countries that make up its near-global membership.