Tajikistan’s privately owned air carrier, Somon Air, has increased the number of flights from Dushanbe to Istanbul (Turkey).

Beginning on May 20, Somon Air will operate three flights from Dushanbe to Istanbul – on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Somon Air opened its representative office in Istanbul last month. The office reportedly represents interests of the air company and passengers at the airport and cooperates with Istanbul authorities on the issues related to operating flights, improving quality of services, ensuring fulfillment of norms and rules set by the air company as well as controlling functioning of the company’s sale and carriage systems.

Somon Air is the first private airline in Tajikistan with an office headquartered in Dushanbe. The airline operations are based at Dushanbe International Airport. The airline started operating on February 5, 2008 with regular flights to Moscow and Dubai.

Somon Air also serves as the official carrier of President of the Republic of Tajikistan and other Tajikistan high-ranking officials.

Since formation, Somon Air has been primarily focused on passenger service and transportation to Eastern Europe and other locations. Most flights to international destinations operate from Dushanbe.

The airline uses the Boeing 737 in its fleet. Somon Air now operates 2 Boeing 737-300s, 2 Boeing 737-800s and 2 Boeing 737-900ERs.