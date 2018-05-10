The 15th session of Tajikistan’s upper house (Majlisi Milli) of parliament (Majlisi Oli) will take place in Dushanbe tomorrow morning.

Majlisi Milli members are expected to discuss laws adopted by the lower house (Majlisi Namoyandagon), including amendments made to the country’s law on the legal status of foreign citizens in Tajikistan.

They will also discuss government’s proposal on renaming a number settlements in Konibodom, Istravshan and Bobjon-Ghafourov district of the northern Sughd province.

The Majlisi Milli session will be followed on the same day by a joint meeting of the Majlisi Milli and the Majlisi Namoyandagon.

The Majlisi Milli and the Majlisi Namoyandagon hold joint meetings in the following events: in the event of taking up by the President of oath of office, his resignation, and listening to the submission of the President; speeches of the heads of foreign States; the confirmation of edicts of the President concerning military and extraordinary situations; the giving of consent to the use of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Tajikistan beyond the bounds of Tajikistan for carrying out international obligations of Tajikistan; the confirmation of edicts of the President concerning the appointment and relieving of the Prime Minister and other members of the Government; the consideration of the submission of the President on the principal orientations of internal and foreign policy of the Republic; the fixing of the salary of the President; the designation of elections of the President; and the consideration of the issue of inviolability of the President.