Five athletes from Tajikistan will participate in the 17th Asia Junior & Cadet, U-21 Championships that will take place in Okinawa Prefectural Budokan, Japan from May 11 to May 13, 2018.

Hojiqurbon Mahmadov (-60kg) from the city of Tursunzoda and Javohir Haidarov (-84kg) from the city of Khujand will participate in Un-21 Karate Championships while Mohammad Teshayev (-55kg) from Yovon, Alisher Qayumov (-76kg) from Khujand and Abduvahob Sharopov (-61 kg) from Dushanbe will participate in the Junior & Cadet Championships.

The 17th AKF Cadet, Junior & U21 Championship is one of the most important Karate Championships for all young Karate athletes in Asia, for the year 2018. It is the only Championship in Asia that allows the athletes to win ranking points for the coming Youth Olympic qualification.

The 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games, officially known as the III Summer Youth Olympic Games, and commonly known as Buenos Aires 2018, is a forthcoming international sports, cultural, and educational event that will be hosted in Buenos Aires, Argentina between October 6 and October 18, 2018. It will be the first Summer Youth Olympic Games to be held in the Southern Hemisphere, the first outside of Asia, and the first Youth Games for either summer or winter to be held outside Eurasia. The slogan of these games is “Feel the Future” was unveiled on 8 April 2018.

Karate will be represented at the third summer edition of the Youth Olympic Games for the first time.