Researchers from the Institute of Astrophysics of the Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan have calculated that Ramadan's new Moon will be born on May 15 at 4:48 pm local time, but its visibility on the first night may only be possible with specialized equipment. According to them, residents of Tajikistan will not be able to see Ramadan’s new Moon. Actual visibility of the crescent reportedly depends on factors such as atmospheric conditions, cloudiness and the distance between the Sun and the Moon on the horizon.

Meanwhile, according to information posted on the official website of the Shuroi Ulamo (Council of Ulamo -- an Islamic council that issues fatwas (religious rulings) of Tajikistan, the holy month of Ramadan in Tajikistan this year will begin on May 17 and end on June 16.

Al-Jazeera says the Muslim holy month of Ramadan this year will begin either on the eve of May 15 or May 16, depending on the sighting of the Moon.

The first day of Ramadan is reportedly often observed on different days, contingent on the local visibility of the Moon.

In the United States and in Europe, Muslim communities rely on astronomical calculations and will thus observe Ramadan from the eve of May 15, with the first day for fasting being May 16.

Saudi Arabia and most Arab countries are expected to sight the Moon on May 15, Morocco, Iran and Pakistan may see it on the following day because they started the current lunar month one day later.

Last year, the holy month of Ramadan started in Tajikistan on May 27.

The fourth pillar of Islam, which is fasting, is practiced during the month of Ramadan. Ramadan is derived from an Arabic word for intense heat and sun-scorched ground. It is the ninth month of the Islamic (Hijri) calendar, established in the year 638 CE. It is considered the most venerated, blessed and spiritually-beneficial month of the Islamic year. Prayers, fasting, charity, and self-accountability are especially stressed at this time; religious observances associated with Ramadan are kept throughout the month.

The most prominent event of this month is the fasting practiced by observant Muslims. Every day during the month of Ramadan, Muslims around the world get up before dawn to eat the Suhoor meal (the predawn meal) and perform their fajr prayer. They break their fast when the fourth prayer of the day, Maghrib (sunset), is due.

During Ramadan, Muslims are expected to put more effort into following the teachings of Islam and to avoid obscene and irreligious sights and sounds. Purity of both thought and action is important. The fast is intended to be an exacting act of deep personal worship in which Muslims seek a raised level of closeness to God Almighty. The act of fasting is said to redirect the heart away from worldly activities, its purpose being to cleanse the inner soul and free it from harm. Properly observing the fast is supposed to induce a comfortable feeling of peace and calm. It also allows Muslims to practice self-discipline, sacrifice, and sympathy for those who are less fortunate, intended to make Muslims more generous and charitable. Muslims can eat after the sun has set. Pregnant women, the elderly, the ill, travelers and children who have not reached puberty are all exempt from fasting as lack of food and liquid in these situations could be detrimental to health.