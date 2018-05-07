The “Tagnob” border outpost opened on the Tajik-Afghan border on May 5. This border post has been built within the framework of UNODC project, Strengthening Control along the Tajik-Afghan Border, which is part of UNODC Program for Countries of Central Asia (2015-2019). The border outpost has been built under financial support of Japan’s Embassy in Dushanbe.

According to press center of the Main Border Guard Directorate at the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Tajikistan, an official opening ceremony of the “Tagnob” border outpost was attended Tajik Border Troops Commander Rajabali Rahmonali, Japan’s Ambassador to Tajikistan Hajime Kitakoka, and UNODC Regional Representative for Central Asia Ashita Mittal.

UNODC project, Strengthening Control along the Tajik-Afghan Border, has been implemented since 1999. Tajikistan shares a 1344-kilometer border with Afghanistan, which is difficult to guard because of extremely high mountains that are connected by remote mountain passes.

Under support of UNODC, seven border outposts have been built or rehabilitated along Tajikistan’s common border with Afghanistan: “Bahorak”; “Bogh”: “Sari Ghor”’ “Shogun”; “Yol”; “Yakhchi-Pum”; and “Takhti Sangin”.

The “Taqnob” border outpost is reportedly the eight facility built under support of the UNODC.