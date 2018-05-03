Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Aslov today met here with Ambassador Jean-Christophe Belliard, Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs, European External Action Service (EEAS), on the sidelines of the High-level International Conference on “Countering Terrorism and Preventing Violent Extremism.”

According to the Tajik MFA information department, the two discussed a number of international issues being of mutual interest, including strengthening of regional security as well as the fight against terrorism and extremism.

The EEAS is the European Union's diplomatic service. It helps the EU's foreign affairs chief – the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy – carry out the Union's Common Foreign and Security Policy. A key aspect of the work of the EEAS is its ability to work closely with the foreign and defense ministries of the 28 member states of the EU and the other EU institutions such as the European Commission, Council and Parliament. It also has a strong working relationship with the United Nations and other International Organizations.