Tajikistan’s lower chamber (Majlisi Namoyandagon) of parliament (Majlisi Oli) is expected to ratify a government-to-government agreement between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on encouragement and mutual protection of investments on May 4. This document was signed in Dushanbe on March 9 this year.

Besides, Tajik lawmakers will ratify a government-to-government agreement between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income and capital, Muhammadato Sultonov, a spokesman for the Majlisi Namoyandagon, told Asia-Plus in an interview.

This agreement was also signed in Dushanbe on March 9 during Uzbek president’s state visit to Tajikistan.

The Majlis Namoyandagon deputies will also consider a grant agreement between the governments of Tajikistan and Japan on the Improvement of Dushanbe International Airport – Phase II Project.

They will also discuss amendments proposed to the country’s law on investments, Sultonov said.