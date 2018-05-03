The Presidential Protocol Service has been established in Tajikistan. It is one of subdivisions of President’s Executive Office of Tajikistan.

The Presidential Protocol Service is responsible for protocol during visits of the President and members of his family abroad and trips to the regions of Tajikistan.

The Presidential Protocol Service also takes care of protocol matters for events involving the President and members of his family during visits to the Republic of Tajikistan by representatives of foreign countries and international organizations.

It also organizes protocol for events presided over by the President or held by deliberative and consultative bodies under the Resident of Tajikistan on the instructions of the President.

Regulations of the Presidential Protocol Service of the Republic of Tajikistan were endorsed by president’s decree of April 16, 2018.