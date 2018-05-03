Bilateral meetings took place on the sidelines of the forum (photo: Tourism Development Committee) held

Tajikistan calls on Qatari investors to participate in joint projects aimed at development of tourism in Tajikistan.

Tajikistan’s tourism opportunities have been presented to representatives of Qatari relevant ministries and agencies at the “Tourism Opportunities of Tajikistan” forum that took place in the Qatari capital, Doha, on April 29-30, according to the Tourism Development Committee under the Government of Tajikistan.

Dedicated to the Year of Tourism Development and Folk Crafts in Tajikistan, the forum was reportedly organized and held under support of Tajikistan Football Federation (TFF) President Rustam Emomali and the Tajik Embassy in Doha.

Qatari investors showed interest in opportunities of eco, mountain, health-improving and cultural tourism in Tajikistan.

The forum participants reportedly discussed issues related to attraction of Qatari investments in Tajikistan’s tourism sector and training of personnel for Tajikistan’s tourism sector and relevant industries (hotels).

During the form and bilateral meetings, the sides have reached agreement on holding a conference of representatives of business and tourism communities of the two countries this year. They have also reached an agreement on sending a group of Tajik restaurateurs and hotel employees to Doha for taking training courses, according to the Tourism Development Committee.

Recall, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon heading a high-level business delegation visited Qatar in February last year. Rahmon and Tajik delegation met with officials and members of the Qatar Businessmen Association (QBA), led by its chairman, Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim al-Thani, “to activate business cooperation” between Tajikistan and Qatar.

According to Qatari media reports, Tajik delegation sought to attract Qatari investments in the country’s five major sectors, including tourism and hydropower.

Speaking to Gulf Times on the sidelines of the meeting, Jamoliddin Nouraliyev, first deputy chairman, National Bank of Tajikistan, said the government has streamlined and simplified procedures in doing business to provide many investment opportunities for foreign investors. “In a recent speech in parliament, the president suggested policies for flexibility and tax preferences and exemptions to stimulate investor appetite and interest in Tajikistan’s tourism sector,” Mr. Nouraliyev was quoted as saying.

In his presentation, Nouraliyev also announced plans to invite Qatar Airways to launch flights from Doha to Tajikistan as part of efforts to transform the country into an investment hub. Citing a 3.1bn population around Tajikistan, Nouraliyev said Qatar can tap neighboring countries like India, Russia, Kazakhstan, China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, as well as Central Asia.

Similarly, Sheikh Faisal in his speech said: “Tajikistan is situated between three countries with the largest economies in the world, China, India, and Russia. Tajikistan has a huge stock of water and minerals, as well as agricultural and tourism investment opportunities for Qatari businessmen.”

Citing the Diar Dushanbe project, a mixed-use development in Tajikistan, Sheikh Faisal said Qatar is the first Arab country that had embarked on investment projects in Tajikistan.