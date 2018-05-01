Young jiujutsu fighters from Tajikistan have won 14 medals, including 6 gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze medals, at the World Youth Jiujutsu Championship in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2018 was open to all nationalities and kids from 4y.o. up to 17y.o. from 56 countries of the world participated in this tournament.

Tajik team with 14 medals was in the seventh place among teams from fifty-six countries.

Jujutsu, also known in the West as Ju-Jitsu or Jiu-Jitsu, is a Japanese martial art and a method of close combat for defeating an armed and armored opponent in which one uses either a short weapon or none. “Jū” can be translated to mean “gentle, soft, supple, flexible, pliable, or yielding.” “Jutsu" can be translated to mean “art” or “technique” and represents manipulating the opponent's force against themselves rather than confronting it with one's own force.