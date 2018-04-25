Ninety servicemen have finished special warrant officers’ courses at the Training Center of the Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS).

An official ceremony of handing over certificates to the newly-fledged warrant officers took place at the Training Center on April 24, Mohammad Ulughkhojayev, a spokesman for the SCNS Main Border guard Directorate, told Asia-Plus in an interview today morning.

According to him, they will be sent for service to remote border units and frontier posts.