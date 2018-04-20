A source close to the family of Tajik businessman Bakhtiyor Dodokhonov says that it could not be ruled out the Bakhtiyor Dodokhonov and members of his family hade been poisoned in Medina by his business rivals.

According to him, Bakhtiyor Dodokhonov took a large amount of money with him to Medina. “IT cannot be ruled out that they were first robbed and then killed,” the source said.

Recall, Bakhtiyor Dodokhonov, his wife, and two sons – aged 8 and 12, were found dead in one of hotels in Medina, Saudi Arabia on March 5.

The 35-year-old Bakhtiyor Dodokhonov and his family traveled to Saudi Arabia in late February and were due to return on March 6.

They had reportedly traveled to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah pilgrimage.

The Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Hijaz, Saudi Arabia, performed by Muslims that can be undertaken at any time of the year, in contrast to the Ḥajj, which has specific dates according to the Islamic lunar calendar. Umrah is sometimes called the ‘minor pilgrimage’ or ‘lesser pilgrimage’, the Hajj being the ‘major’ pilgrimage which is compulsory for every Muslim who can afford it. The Umrah is not compulsory but highly recommended.