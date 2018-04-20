In February this year, an average monthly wage in Tajikistan was estimated at 1,498.91 somoni, according to the Agency for Statistics under the Government of Tajikistan. .

In February, the lowest average monthly wage in the real sector of economy was reported in the agrarian sector – 546.94 somoni.

The highest average monthly wage in the real sector of economy in February was reported in the mining sector – 2,242.89 somoni.

Meanwhile, an average monthly nominal was in the real sector of economy in February was 1,498.91 somoni, which was 18.9 percent higher than in February last year.

In February, the highest average monthly wage in the service sector was reported in the financial sector – 3,066.27 somoni.

An average monthly nominal wage in the service sector in February amounted to 1,066.15 somoni, which was 2.2 percent higher than in February last year.

Recall, an average monthly nominal wage in Tajikistan reportedly rose 10.7 percent in a year to December 31, 2017, reaching 1,174 somoni.

The lowest average monthly wage in the real sector of economy last year was reported in the agrarian sector – 523 somoni, and the highest average monthly wage in the real sector of economy last year was reported in the mining sector – 2,214 somoni.

An average monthly nominal was in the real sector of economy last year was 1,437 somoni, which was 1.4 times more than in 2016.

Last year, the highest average monthly wage in the service sector was reported in the financial sector – 2,926 somoni.

An average monthly nominal wage in the service sector last year amounted to 1,103 somoni, which was 4.2 percent more than 2016.