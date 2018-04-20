Tajikistan will participate in the Expo 2020 that will be hosted by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Expo Dubai 2020 will open on October 20, 2020 and will run through April 10, 2021, according to Tajikistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI).

By government’s decree an organizing committee on preparations for participation in Expo Dubai 2020 has been set up. The committee is led by the first deputy prime minister.

The Ministry of Economic Development and Trade (MoEDT), CCI and some other relevant ministries and agencies have been ordered to elaborate measures to ensure proper preparation of Tajikistan for participation in Expo 2020.

The main site of Expo Dubai 2020 will be a 438-hectare area located midway between Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The master plan, designed by the American firm HOK, is organized around a central plaza, entitled Al Wasl (meaning "the connection" in Arabic language), enclosed by three large pavilions which will be built by Al-Futtaim Carillion, each one dedicated to a sub-theme. Dubai has also been emphasizing on investments in various sectors such as economic growth, real estate, environmental avenues and public affairs.

Dubai Expo 2020 also would see a rise in the GDP as predicted by the International Monetary Fund.

UAE selected the theme “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, sub-themes being Sustainability, Mobility and Opportunity.

The World Expo in Dubai in 2020 will be the first to be held in the Middle East and North Africa & South Asia region (MENA & SA).

In recent times, Dubai has made major investments in Real Estate as well as introduced a world’s largest Solar Power Project, which is all set to start by Expo 2020. Apart from pumping money, the nation is also keen on giving equal prominence to public relationships. The initiative – Dubai Happiness Agenda, has 16 programs under four themes that sums up 82 projects to be set in the city with an aim to make the city the happiest by 2020. The Dubai Expo 2020 would see a rise in the GDP as predicted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).